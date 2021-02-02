Fyooz (FYZ) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $43,357.00

Fyooz (CURRENCY:FYZ) traded 9.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 2nd. Fyooz has a market cap of $2.03 million and approximately $43,357.00 worth of Fyooz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fyooz token can currently be bought for about $0.39 or 0.00001105 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Fyooz has traded 61% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002874 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001079 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.91 or 0.00048543 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.20 or 0.00144117 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.34 or 0.00067005 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $89.98 or 0.00258303 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.59 or 0.00064845 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.11 or 0.00037620 BTC.

Fyooz Profile

Fyooz’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,276,838 tokens. The official website for Fyooz is www.fyooz.io.

Buying and Selling Fyooz

Fyooz can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fyooz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fyooz should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fyooz using one of the exchanges listed above.

