Galiano Gold Inc. (GAU.TO) (TSE:GAU) Trading Up 13.6%

Galiano Gold Inc. (GAU.TO) (TSE:GAU)’s share price was up 13.6% on Monday . The company traded as high as C$1.68 and last traded at C$1.67. Approximately 329,623 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 142% from the average daily volume of 135,945 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.47.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on GAU shares. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Galiano Gold Inc. (GAU.TO) from C$2.50 to C$2.25 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Desjardins reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Galiano Gold Inc. (GAU.TO) in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on Galiano Gold Inc. (GAU.TO) from C$3.00 to C$2.70 in a report on Monday, November 9th.

The stock has a market cap of C$374.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.12. The company has a quick ratio of 16.84, a current ratio of 17.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.49.

Galiano Gold Inc. (GAU.TO) (TSE:GAU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.04 by C($0.03). As a group, analysts predict that Galiano Gold Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Galiano Gold Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold properties. It operates and manages the Asanko Gold Mine, which is located in Ghana, West Africa. The company was formerly known as Asanko Gold Inc and changed its name to Galiano Gold Inc in May 2020. Galiano Gold Inc was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

