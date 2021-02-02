Games Workshop Group PLC (OTCMKTS:GMWKF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Games Workshop Group PLC (OTCMKTS:GMWKF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a growth of 28.6% from the December 31st total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 15.0 days.

OTCMKTS:GMWKF traded down $8.75 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $136.25. 424 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 722. Games Workshop Group has a one year low of $40.73 and a one year high of $159.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $148.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $131.79.

Games Workshop Group Company Profile

Games Workshop Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and retails miniature figures and games. It operates through Trade, Retail, and Online segments. The company's games include Warhammer: Age of Sigmar; Warhammer 40,000; Horus Heresy, an offshoot of Warhammer 40,000; and Middle-earth strategy battle game.

