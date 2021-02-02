GAN (NASDAQ:GAN) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

GAN (NASDAQ:GAN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

GAN Limited is a business-to-business supplier of internet gambling software-as-a-service solutions predominantly to the U.S.land-based casino industry. It developed a proprietary internet gambling enterprise software system, GameSTACK(TM), which it licenses to land-based casino operators as a turnkey technology solution for regulated real-money internet gambling, encompassing internet gaming, internet sports gaming and virtual Simulated Gaming. GAN Limited is based in London, United Kingdom.

GAN has been the topic of several other research reports. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price (down previously from $28.50) on shares of GAN in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of GAN in a research note on Monday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.00.

GAN traded up $1.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.55. The company had a trading volume of 1,155,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,734,231. GAN has a twelve month low of $10.60 and a twelve month high of $28.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.75.

GAN (NASDAQ:GAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $10.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.33 million. GAN had a negative net margin of 24.35% and a positive return on equity of 0.61%. On average, research analysts predict that GAN will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

In other GAN news, EVP Jeffrey Bruce Berman sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total transaction of $660,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,681.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GAN. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GAN in the third quarter valued at about $51,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GAN in the second quarter valued at about $116,000. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of GAN by 210.5% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of GAN in the second quarter valued at about $190,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of GAN by 46.5% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 11,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 3,752 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.05% of the company’s stock.

GAN Company Profile

GAN Limited operates as a business-to-business supplier of internet gambling software-as-a-service solutions to online casino gaming and online sports betting applications in the United States. It offers and licenses GameSTACK, a proprietary internet gambling enterprise software system as a turnkey technology solution for regulated real-money internet gambling, encompassing internet gaming, internet sports gaming, and virtual simulated gaming.

