Garner Asset Management Corp Acquires 251 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Garner Asset Management Corp grew its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 12.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,321 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the quarter. BlackRock accounts for approximately 0.9% of Garner Asset Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Garner Asset Management Corp’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $1,675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. TFC Financial Management bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 125.0% in the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 63 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, American Research & Management Co. raised its stake in BlackRock by 333.3% in the fourth quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 52 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 79.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get BlackRock alerts:

In related news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $698.71, for a total value of $202,625.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $669.79, for a total value of $468,183.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,968 shares of company stock worth $2,844,705 over the last quarter. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BLK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on BlackRock from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on BlackRock from $709.00 to $715.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on BlackRock from $700.00 to $805.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Citigroup boosted their price target on BlackRock from $690.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on BlackRock from $835.00 to $838.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $709.08.

Shares of NYSE:BLK traded up $15.44 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $728.61. 9,647 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 783,226. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.01. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $722.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $640.46. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $323.98 and a 12 month high of $788.00.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 13th. The asset manager reported $10.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.14 by $1.04. The company had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.28 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 30.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $8.34 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a $4.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This is a boost from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.63. This represents a $16.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.93%.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

See Also: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.