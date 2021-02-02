Garner Asset Management Corp Buys Shares of 31,326 Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

Garner Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 31,326 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $617,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Old Republic International by 548.3% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,945 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,645 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its position in Old Republic International by 37.6% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 2,098 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 109.1% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,857 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 969 shares in the last quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in shares of Old Republic International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Penbrook Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Old Republic International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Old Republic International alerts:

Shares of ORI stock traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $18.64. 17,148 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,433,111. The company has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a PE ratio of 17.10 and a beta of 0.76. Old Republic International Co. has a 12-month low of $11.88 and a 12-month high of $23.62. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.32. Old Republic International had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 10.24%. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Old Republic International Co. will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 5th were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 4th. Old Republic International’s payout ratio is 45.65%.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Old Republic International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd.

In other news, Director Michael Denard Kennedy bought 1,494 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.05 per share, with a total value of $26,966.70. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,494 shares in the company, valued at $26,966.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Old Republic International Company Profile

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

Read More: Net Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI).

Receive News & Ratings for Old Republic International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Republic International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.