Garner Asset Management Corp Decreases Stake in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN)

Garner Asset Management Corp lessened its stake in shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,317 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 494 shares during the quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Olin were worth $966,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of Olin during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. AM Investment Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Olin during the 3rd quarter worth about $126,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Olin during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $127,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Olin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Olin in the third quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Olin alerts:

In other news, VP Brett A. Flaugher sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.78, for a total transaction of $174,240.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 38,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $838,682.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Todd A. Slater sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.16, for a total value of $288,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,751 shares in the company, valued at $2,232,642.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE OLN traded down $0.28 on Tuesday, hitting $25.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,496,170. Olin Co. has a 52-week low of $8.76 and a 52-week high of $28.30. The firm has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.08, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Olin had a negative return on equity of 9.98% and a negative net margin of 18.47%. On average, research analysts forecast that Olin Co. will post -2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Olin from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $10.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Olin from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Alembic Global Advisors raised their price objective on Olin from $22.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Olin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Olin from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.07.

Olin Company Profile

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.

Featured Story: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Olin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.