Garner Asset Management Corp Grows Stock Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Garner Asset Management Corp raised its position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,660 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Garner Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $1,257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hedeker Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Waste Management by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 18,716 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,207,000 after buying an additional 941 shares during the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Waste Management by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 77,987 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,186,000 after buying an additional 8,041 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam grew its stake in shares of Waste Management by 58.9% during the third quarter. Ossiam now owns 16,324 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,847,000 after buying an additional 6,054 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Waste Management by 7.9% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,913,514 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $216,552,000 after buying an additional 139,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Destination Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Waste Management by 3.7% during the third quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 153,884 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,415,000 after buying an additional 5,518 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Tara J. Hmmer sold 8,852 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.85, for a total transaction of $1,096,320.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,904 shares in the company, valued at $3,455,910.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 2,558 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $306,960.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,804,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 103,371 shares of company stock valued at $12,394,479 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on WM shares. CIBC raised their price objective on Waste Management from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Sunday, November 15th. Bank of America cut Waste Management from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Waste Management from $111.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Waste Management from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.07.

Waste Management stock traded up $1.65 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $113.74. 16,683 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,817,664. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $115.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company has a market cap of $48.07 billion, a PE ratio of 29.65, a PEG ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.72. Waste Management, Inc. has a one year low of $85.34 and a one year high of $126.79.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.07. Waste Management had a return on equity of 25.84% and a net margin of 10.66%. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Monday, December 14th that permits the company to repurchase $1.35 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to repurchase up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

