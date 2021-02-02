Garner Asset Management Corp Has $2.36 Million Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Garner Asset Management Corp raised its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,988 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the period. United Parcel Service makes up about 1.3% of Garner Asset Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Garner Asset Management Corp’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $2,356,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cardan Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,701 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 54.0% in the 4th quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 6,863 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after acquiring an additional 2,407 shares in the last quarter. G&S Capital LLC raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 96.4% in the 4th quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 17,532 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,952,000 after acquiring an additional 8,607 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 44,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,477,000 after acquiring an additional 8,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 69,270 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,666,000 after acquiring an additional 3,980 shares in the last quarter. 55.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on United Parcel Service from $152.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $184.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $186.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Sunday, November 1st. Argus lifted their price target on United Parcel Service from $156.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on United Parcel Service from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. United Parcel Service presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $163.86.

Shares of NYSE UPS traded up $3.49 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $159.75. The company had a trading volume of 210,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,988,329. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $164.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $160.96. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.00 and a 12 month high of $178.01. The stock has a market cap of $138.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.71, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.52. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 161.20% and a net margin of 5.71%. The firm had revenue of $24.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.11 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current year.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

