Garner Asset Management Corp Purchases 2,701 Shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC)

Garner Asset Management Corp grew its position in Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 259,468 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,701 shares during the period. Diversified Healthcare Trust makes up approximately 3.4% of Garner Asset Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Garner Asset Management Corp owned approximately 0.11% of Diversified Healthcare Trust worth $6,265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 47.2% during the 3rd quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. now owns 11,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 3,543 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. 74.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DHC traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,198,707. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a fifty-two week low of $2.00 and a fifty-two week high of $8.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.82, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83.

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.57). Diversified Healthcare Trust had a negative return on equity of 6.33% and a negative net margin of 11.64%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Diversified Healthcare Trust will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 25th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 22nd. Diversified Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.05%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DHC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Diversified Healthcare Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Diversified Healthcare Trust from $2.75 to $3.25 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Diversified Healthcare Trust from $5.00 to $4.75 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.33.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Company Profile

DHC is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns medical office and life science properties, senior living communities and wellness centers throughout the United States. DHC is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc, an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

