Garner Asset Management Corp Raises Stock Position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Garner Asset Management Corp lifted its position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 21.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,960 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Garner Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Dominion Energy by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 22,114 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,745,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Dominion Energy by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,318 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA boosted its stake in Dominion Energy by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 5,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Dominion Energy by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 18,826 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Dominion Energy by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 13,343 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. 67.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Chairman Thomas F. Farrell II sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.87, for a total transaction of $3,793,500.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 901,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,369,795.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

D has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet cut shares of Dominion Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dominion Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.58.

Shares of NYSE:D traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $72.72. 48,818 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,685,841. The stock has a market cap of $59.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,634.00, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.30. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.79 and a twelve month high of $90.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $73.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.20.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 0.10%. The company’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.43%.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Dominion Energy Virginia segment engages in the regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Gas Transmission & Storage segment operates interstate natural gas transmission pipelines and underground storage systems, as well as engages in nonregulated retail natural gas marketing, and development of renewable natural gas and LNG infrastructure.

