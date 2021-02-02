Garner Asset Management Corp Sells 50 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Garner Asset Management Corp reduced its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,049 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Garner Asset Management Corp’s holdings in PayPal were worth $480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in shares of PayPal by 53.8% in the 3rd quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 4,353 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $858,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of PayPal by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,074 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO raised its position in shares of PayPal by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 2,316 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY raised its position in shares of PayPal by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 48,321 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peoples Financial Services CORP. raised its position in shares of PayPal by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 7,874 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of PayPal in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $297.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of PayPal from $200.00 to $193.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Compass Point reissued a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Truist reduced their price target on shares of PayPal from $215.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $227.90.

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.65, for a total value of $5,316,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 171,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,384,840.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 3,109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.20, for a total transaction of $600,658.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,279 shares in the company, valued at $11,645,902.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 53,109 shares of company stock worth $10,744,659. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL traded up $3.95 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $245.80. 109,404 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,681,482. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.07 and a 12-month high of $254.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $237.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $205.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $288.00 billion, a PE ratio of 91.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The credit services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.13. PayPal had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 15.48%. The business had revenue of $5.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

