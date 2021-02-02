Garner Asset Management Corp Sells 9,600 Shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN)

Garner Asset Management Corp lowered its position in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 135,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,600 shares during the quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund were worth $777,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund in the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 57.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 19,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Camelot Portfolios LLC bought a new stake in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $78,000.

Shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,072,772. Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.00 and a 1-year high of $13.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.31.

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Company Profile

Kayne Anderson MLP Investment Company is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by KA Fund Advisors, LLC. It is co-managed by Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors, L.P. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

