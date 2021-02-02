Garner Asset Management Corp Takes $210,000 Position in Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR)

Garner Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,280 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Spire by 2.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 114,659 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,100,000 after buying an additional 2,613 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Spire by 191.9% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 42,412 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,256,000 after buying an additional 27,881 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Spire by 375.4% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 27,652 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,447,000 after buying an additional 21,835 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Spire by 48.3% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,065,556 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,688,000 after buying an additional 347,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Spire during the third quarter worth $474,000. 78.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Spire stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $62.44. 3,894 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 298,498. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.51, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.19. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.15. Spire Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.58 and a fifty-two week high of $87.96.

Spire (NYSE:SR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The utilities provider reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.04. Spire had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 8.88%. The business had revenue of $251.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.53 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Spire Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 11th were issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%. This is a boost from Spire’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Spire’s payout ratio is 69.15%.

SR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Spire from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Cfra cut shares of Spire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Spire from $71.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Spire in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of Spire from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.00.

Spire Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas; and provision of energy services on non-regulated basis to on-system utility transportation customers, as well as to retail and wholesale customers.

