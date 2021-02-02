Gatos Silver (NYSE:GATO) Stock Price Down 10.3%

Gatos Silver, Inc. (NYSE:GATO)’s stock price fell 10.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $12.00 and last traded at $13.21. 1,461,680 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 74% from the average session volume of 841,680 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.72.

Several research firms have commented on GATO. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Gatos Silver from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Gatos Silver in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $8.50 price objective for the company.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.08.

Gatos Silver (NYSE:GATO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 8th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.10.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Gatos Silver stock. Exor Investments UK LLP purchased a new stake in Gatos Silver, Inc. (NYSE:GATO) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,905,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,828,000. Gatos Silver comprises 3.0% of Exor Investments UK LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Exor Investments UK LLP owned approximately 3.22% of Gatos Silver at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.49% of the company’s stock.

About Gatos Silver (NYSE:GATO)

Gatos Silver, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It primarily explores for silver ores. The company also explores for zinc, lead, and gold ores. Its flagship asset is the Cerro Los Gatos mine located at the Los Gatos District in Chihuahua state, Mexico. The company was formerly known as Sunshine Silver Mining & Refining Corporation and changed its name to Gatos Silver, Inc in October 2020.

