GCM Resources Plc (GCM.L) (LON:GCM) Shares Gap Down to $9.80

Shares of GCM Resources Plc (GCM.L) (LON:GCM) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.80, but opened at $9.50. GCM Resources Plc (GCM.L) shares last traded at $9.25, with a volume of 76,747 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.73, a current ratio of 0.02 and a quick ratio of 0.02. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 9.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 11.38. The stock has a market cap of £10.19 million and a P/E ratio of -7.00.

About GCM Resources Plc (GCM.L) (LON:GCM)

