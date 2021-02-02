GCP Infrastructure Investments (GCP.L) (LON:GCP) Declares Dividend of GBX 1.75

GCP Infrastructure Investments (GCP.L) (LON:GCP) announced a dividend on Friday, January 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 4th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.75 ($0.02) per share on Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

LON GCP opened at GBX 107.25 ($1.40) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £942.96 million and a P/E ratio of 21.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 108.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 112.65. GCP Infrastructure Investments has a 12 month low of GBX 76.50 ($1.00) and a 12 month high of GBX 141.40 ($1.85). The company has a current ratio of 434.82, a quick ratio of 434.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.80.

GCP Infrastructure Investments (GCP.L) Company Profile

GCP Infrastructure Investments Limited is a closed-ended investment company. The Fund’s investment objectives are to provide its shareholders with regular, sustained, long-term distributions and to preserve the capital value of its investment assets over the long term, by generating exposure to subordinated private finance initiative (PFI) debt and/or similar assets.

