General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Shares Sold by CENTRAL TRUST Co

CENTRAL TRUST Co decreased its position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,695 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 805 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $4,122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of GD. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in General Dynamics in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in General Dynamics in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Safir Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 84.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded General Dynamics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. 140166 raised their price objective on General Dynamics from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on General Dynamics from $156.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on General Dynamics from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. General Dynamics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $169.94.

Shares of GD traded up $0.83 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $148.50. 5,380 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,665,808. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.90. General Dynamics Co. has a twelve month low of $100.55 and a twelve month high of $190.08. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $150.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $147.78.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $10.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.76 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 23.00%. General Dynamics’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.51 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.73%.

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems and Marine Systems.

