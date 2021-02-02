General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Position Cut by Dowling & Yahnke LLC

Dowling & Yahnke LLC reduced its stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,404 shares of the company’s stock after selling 687 shares during the quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $1,082,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JustInvest LLC raised its stake in shares of General Mills by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 7,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Mills during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of General Mills during the third quarter valued at about $989,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of General Mills by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 24,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,442,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in shares of General Mills by 2.2% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 141,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,741,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on GIS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on General Mills from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on General Mills from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on General Mills from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on General Mills from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.82.

NYSE:GIS opened at $57.55 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.55. General Mills, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.59 and a fifty-two week high of $66.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $57.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.69. The stock has a market cap of $35.19 billion, a PE ratio of 14.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.57.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.09. General Mills had a return on equity of 28.60% and a net margin of 13.16%. The company had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is 56.51%.

In other news, insider John R. Church sold 27,000 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total transaction of $1,629,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 76,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,641,880.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 5,213 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.53, for a total value of $305,116.89. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

