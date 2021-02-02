General Motors (NYSE:GM) Downgraded to Underweight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lowered shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) from an overweight rating to an underweight rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has $80.00 price objective on the auto manufacturer’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $57.00. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Nomura Instinet raised General Motors from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the company from $27.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Bank of America increased their target price on General Motors from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Barclays increased their target price on General Motors from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on General Motors from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on General Motors from $48.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. General Motors has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $51.95.

Shares of GM opened at $51.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. General Motors has a 12-month low of $14.32 and a 12-month high of $56.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.73 billion, a PE ratio of 23.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.53.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $1.36. General Motors had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 2.92%. The business had revenue of $35.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Randall D. Mott sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $1,100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 189,427 shares in the company, valued at $8,334,788. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Stephen K. Carlisle sold 10,217 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.85, for a total value of $437,798.45. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,812,074.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,946,153 shares of company stock valued at $84,345,996. 0.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in General Motors by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,361 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in General Motors by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,520 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC grew its stake in General Motors by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 14,779 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in General Motors by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 13,962 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC grew its stake in General Motors by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 13,450 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

