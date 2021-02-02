General Motors (NYSE:GM) Shares Sold by Alpha Cubed Investments LLC

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lowered its stake in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 39.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 33,803 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 21,857 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $1,408,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nexus Investment Management ULC boosted its stake in shares of General Motors by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 687,300 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $20,337,000 after acquiring an additional 15,900 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives raised its position in shares of General Motors by 1,243.2% during the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 37,181 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 34,413 shares during the last quarter. Old Port Advisors acquired a new position in shares of General Motors during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Patten & Patten Inc. TN raised its position in shares of General Motors by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 120,454 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,564,000 after purchasing an additional 3,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its position in shares of General Motors by 47.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 191,045 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $5,653,000 after purchasing an additional 61,742 shares during the last quarter. 77.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GM. Nomura Instinet upgraded General Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley downgraded General Motors from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $57.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of General Motors from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of General Motors from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.95.

In other news, CEO Mary T. Barra sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.69, for a total value of $20,345,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,808,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,580,907.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen K. Carlisle sold 10,217 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.85, for a total transaction of $437,798.45. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,812,074.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,946,153 shares of company stock worth $84,345,996. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GM traded up $0.96 on Tuesday, reaching $52.47. The stock had a trading volume of 353,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,512,035. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $45.95 and a 200 day moving average of $36.53. The stock has a market cap of $75.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.42. General Motors has a 12-month low of $14.32 and a 12-month high of $56.97.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $1.36. The company had revenue of $35.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.35 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 9.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.72 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that General Motors will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

