Geneva Partners LLC Buys New Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Geneva Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VOT) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. David Loasby increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.9% in the third quarter. David Loasby now owns 6,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 5,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dearborn Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 2,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VOT traded up $5.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $219.33. The company had a trading volume of 5,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 176,358. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $214.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $192.57. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $106.07 and a twelve month high of $221.02.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

