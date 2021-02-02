Geneva Partners LLC Buys Shares of 22,776 Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Geneva Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VWO) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 22,776 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,141,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VWO. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 60.9% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,143,454 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $525,083,000 after buying an additional 4,594,382 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 222.0% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,407,658 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $190,587,000 after purchasing an additional 3,038,699 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at about $71,562,000. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth about $32,512,000. Finally, Perpetual Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,095,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO traded up $0.83 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $53.82. 347,938 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,316,227. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.59. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $29.95 and a 52-week high of $54.56.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

