Geneva Partners LLC Decreases Holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Geneva Partners LLC reduced its position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 19.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,340 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,950 shares during the period. Geneva Partners LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $739,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NEM. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Newmont in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Newmont by 1,446.7% during the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 464 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Newmont in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Newmont in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Newmont during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 79.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NEM traded up $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $60.01. 507,320 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,309,385. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.18. The company has a market cap of $48.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 0.14. Newmont Co. has a 52-week low of $33.00 and a 52-week high of $72.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.47.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Newmont from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 15th. TD Securities raised their target price on Newmont from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Newmont in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.24.

In other Newmont news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 5,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.95, for a total transaction of $319,042.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 242,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,025,786.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP E Randall Engel sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.64, for a total value of $313,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 264,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,561,828.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 36,747 shares of company stock worth $2,258,829. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold, copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2019, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 100.2 million ounces and land position of 68,300 square kilometers.

