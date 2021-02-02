Geneva Partners LLC Invests $558,000 in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Geneva Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $558,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in IDEX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IDEX in the third quarter worth $31,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in IDEX by 4,033.3% during the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in IDEX by 608.3% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. grew its position in IDEX by 78.8% during the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. 96.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Andrew K. Silvernail sold 152,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.66, for a total value of $28,913,667.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,614,434.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ernest J. Mrozek sold 3,530 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.77, for a total value of $673,418.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,686,995.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on IDEX from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Cowen lowered shares of IDEX from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. IDEX has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.40.

NYSE:IEX traded up $4.51 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $193.93. 14,689 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 410,257. IDEX Co. has a 12-month low of $104.56 and a 12-month high of $211.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 2.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $197.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $185.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.50, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.08.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 14th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 13th. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.48%.

IDEX Company Profile

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

