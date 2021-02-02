Geneva Partners LLC Makes New Investment in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Geneva Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 15,460 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,585,000. United Rentals makes up about 1.9% of Geneva Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 285.7% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 135 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its holdings in United Rentals by 100.0% in the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 150 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 404.4% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 227 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on URI. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on United Rentals from $215.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday. OTR Global upgraded shares of United Rentals to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of United Rentals from $166.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of United Rentals in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $290.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Vertical Research began coverage on shares of United Rentals in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $192.89.

In other United Rentals news, EVP Craig Adam Pintoff sold 1,897 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.96, for a total transaction of $460,895.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,502,315.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Dale A. Asplund sold 6,982 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.99, for a total value of $1,738,448.18. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 19,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,881,199.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,879 shares of company stock valued at $6,943,743. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

United Rentals stock traded down $1.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $252.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 810,781. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $244.38 and its 200 day moving average is $202.41. United Rentals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.85 and a 1-year high of $267.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.90.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The construction company reported $5.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.26 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 34.19% and a net margin of 10.69%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.60 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 16.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

