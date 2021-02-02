Geneva Partners LLC Purchases 11,950 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Geneva Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 122.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,717 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,950 shares during the period. PayPal accounts for approximately 2.7% of Geneva Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Geneva Partners LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $5,086,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SB Management Ltd bought a new stake in PayPal during the third quarter worth about $248,534,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,044,038 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,781,948,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046,599 shares in the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $200,021,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in PayPal by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,452,468 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,665,388,000 after buying an additional 839,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in PayPal by 5,875.4% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 728,280 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $143,493,000 after buying an additional 716,092 shares during the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PYPL traded up $7.85 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $249.70. The stock had a trading volume of 317,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,681,482. The business has a fifty day moving average of $237.96 and a 200 day moving average of $205.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $292.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.51, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.07 and a 12 month high of $254.39.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The credit services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.13. PayPal had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 18.31%. The company had revenue of $5.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. PayPal’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PYPL. BTIG Research upgraded PayPal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of PayPal from $250.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of PayPal from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Truist decreased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $215.00 to $200.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on PayPal from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $227.90.

In other PayPal news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 3,109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.20, for a total value of $600,658.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,645,902.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.65, for a total value of $5,316,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 171,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,384,840.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 53,109 shares of company stock worth $10,744,659. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

