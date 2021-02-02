Geneva Partners LLC Reduces Holdings in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Geneva Partners LLC cut its position in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 33.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,815 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,390 shares during the quarter. DocuSign accounts for 1.3% of Geneva Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Geneva Partners LLC’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $2,404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DOCU. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in DocuSign by 159.6% in the third quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of DocuSign by 124.6% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Avondale Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of DocuSign during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of DocuSign by 1,300.0% during the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in shares of DocuSign in the third quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 5,800 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.87, for a total transaction of $1,304,246.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 214,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,244,959.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter Solvik sold 16,452 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.98, for a total transaction of $4,046,862.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,276 shares in the company, valued at $2,035,730.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,704 shares of company stock valued at $9,349,067 over the last 90 days. 5.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DOCU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of DocuSign from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $271.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on DocuSign from $257.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on DocuSign in a research note on Monday, October 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $280.00 price objective on the stock. Pritchard Capital lifted their target price on DocuSign from $257.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised DocuSign from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $225.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. DocuSign presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $267.95.

DOCU stock traded up $9.78 on Tuesday, reaching $239.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 110,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,208,035. DocuSign, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.88 and a 52 week high of $290.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $44.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -203.33 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $240.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $221.55.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $382.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $361.33 million. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 30.14% and a negative net margin of 16.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. It also offers DocuSign CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Intelligent Insights that use artificial intelligence to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; and Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control.

