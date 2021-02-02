Geneva Partners LLC Takes Position in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

Geneva Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 30,450 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $408,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cameco during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Regal Wealth Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Cameco by 81.4% during the 3rd quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 4,390 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,970 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Cameco by 1,413.8% in the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 4,920 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 4,595 shares during the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in Cameco during the third quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cameco during the 3rd quarter worth about $96,000. 60.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CCJ traded down $0.75 on Tuesday, reaching $13.88. The company had a trading volume of 519,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,006,100. The company has a quick ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 4.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Cameco Co. has a 1 year low of $5.30 and a 1 year high of $15.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a PE ratio of -1,361,000.00 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.16.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $379.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $425.84 million. Cameco had a negative net margin of 0.09% and a negative return on equity of 0.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Cameco Co. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CCJ shares. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Cameco from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut Cameco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. TD Securities cut Cameco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Cameco from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cameco currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.17.

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. The company operates in two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. Its operating uranium property is the Cigar Lake property located in Saskatchewan, Canada.

