Geneva Partners LLC Trims Holdings in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Geneva Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 44.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,202 shares during the quarter. Geneva Partners LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $893,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in American Tower in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in American Tower in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Tower during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cordasco Financial Network increased its position in shares of American Tower by 71.1% during the third quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of American Tower during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 89.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AMT stock traded up $2.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $237.64. 82,055 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,564,543. American Tower Co. has a fifty-two week low of $174.32 and a fifty-two week high of $272.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $221.22 and its 200-day moving average is $238.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73. The company has a market cap of $105.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.25.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.21 per share. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 24th. American Tower’s payout ratio is 62.61%.

In related news, EVP Olivier Puech sold 320 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $70,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,772,120. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.00, for a total transaction of $348,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,458,032. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,948 shares of company stock worth $1,119,029 over the last ninety days. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on American Tower from $250.00 to $244.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Raymond James cut their price target on American Tower from $276.00 to $258.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Tower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $258.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $295.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of American Tower from $300.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $272.73.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

