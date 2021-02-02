Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $288.86 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) to post sales of $288.86 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Genmab A/S’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $284.32 million and the highest is $295.65 million. Genmab A/S posted sales of $438.89 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 34.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Genmab A/S will report full-year sales of $1.54 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.49 billion to $1.62 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.13 billion to $1.36 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Genmab A/S.

Get Genmab A/S alerts:

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $273.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.86 million. Genmab A/S had a net margin of 50.99% and a return on equity of 34.40%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GMAB. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Genmab A/S from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Genmab A/S to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. DNB Markets downgraded shares of Genmab A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Genmab A/S from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.13.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Genmab A/S by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,636,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,130,000 after purchasing an additional 318,230 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Genmab A/S by 80.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,079,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,539,000 after purchasing an additional 482,908 shares in the last quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC grew its position in Genmab A/S by 53.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,052,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,536,000 after purchasing an additional 367,480 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Genmab A/S by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 688,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,206,000 after purchasing an additional 34,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Light Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Genmab A/S by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 603,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,108,000 after acquiring an additional 7,496 shares during the period. 6.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Genmab A/S stock opened at $40.21 on Tuesday. Genmab A/S has a twelve month low of $16.24 and a twelve month high of $44.83. The stock has a market cap of $26.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s fifty day moving average is $41.17 and its 200 day moving average is $37.75.

About Genmab A/S

Genmab A/S, a biotechnology company, develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human IgG1k monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); and Arzerra, a human IgG1k monoclonal antibody for the treatment of chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL).

Featured Story: Analyzing a company’s cash flow statement

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Genmab A/S (GMAB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Genmab A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genmab A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.