Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) Shares Acquired by Venturi Wealth Management LLC

Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) by 8.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,540 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Genmab A/S were worth $591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genmab A/S in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,578,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in Genmab A/S in the 4th quarter worth approximately $849,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Genmab A/S by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Genmab A/S in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $318,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Genmab A/S by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 2,087 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GMAB opened at $40.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.17, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.93. Genmab A/S has a 1-year low of $16.24 and a 1-year high of $44.83. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.75.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $273.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.86 million. Genmab A/S had a return on equity of 34.40% and a net margin of 50.99%. As a group, research analysts predict that Genmab A/S will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GMAB. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a report on Monday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Genmab A/S from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. DNB Markets cut shares of Genmab A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. TheStreet lowered shares of Genmab A/S from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Genmab A/S to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.13.

Genmab A/S, a biotechnology company, develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human IgG1k monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); and Arzerra, a human IgG1k monoclonal antibody for the treatment of chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL).

