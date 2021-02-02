Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) Receives $51.50 Consensus PT from Analysts

Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $51.50.

THRM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barrington Research downgraded shares of Gentherm from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. TheStreet raised Gentherm from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on Gentherm from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Gentherm from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $51.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In related news, SVP Paul Cameron Giberson sold 4,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.49, for a total transaction of $252,248.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $675,202.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Gentherm by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 48,002 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,256,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD lifted its position in Gentherm by 401.3% during the third quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 79,200 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,239,000 after purchasing an additional 63,400 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Gentherm by 41.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 246,361 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $9,584,000 after buying an additional 71,878 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in shares of Gentherm during the 2nd quarter valued at about $238,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Gentherm in the 2nd quarter valued at about $293,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.78% of the company’s stock.

THRM opened at $63.89 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $66.54 and its 200 day moving average is $51.72. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.61 and a beta of 1.50. Gentherm has a 12-month low of $27.24 and a 12-month high of $71.50.

Gentherm Company Profile

Gentherm Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets thermal management technologies. The company operates through two segments, Automotive and Industrial. The Automotive segment offers climate comfort system solutions, which include seat heaters, blowers, and thermoelectric devices for variable temperature climate control seats that are designed to provide thermal comfort to automobile passengers; integrated electronic components, such as electronic control units that utilize proprietary electronics technology and software; and other climate comfort system solutions, including steering wheel heaters, neck conditioners, and climate control system products for door panels, armrests, cupholders, and storage bins.

