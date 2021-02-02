GeoCoin (GEO) Trading Up 37.7% Over Last Week

GeoCoin (CURRENCY:GEO) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 2nd. In the last seven days, GeoCoin has traded 37.7% higher against the US dollar. GeoCoin has a market capitalization of $847,386.35 and approximately $3,510.00 worth of GeoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GeoCoin token can now be purchased for $0.27 or 0.00000766 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $143.49 or 0.00412526 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.79 or 0.00054030 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $34,759.41 or 0.99929160 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 20.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0316 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.12 or 0.00026214 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00003736 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002398 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001838 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0732 or 0.00000210 BTC.

About GeoCoin

GeoCoin (CRYPTO:GEO) is a token. Its launch date was August 18th, 2013. GeoCoin’s total supply is 4,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,180,551 tokens. GeoCoin’s official Twitter account is @geo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. GeoCoin’s official website is geocoin.cash.

Buying and Selling GeoCoin

