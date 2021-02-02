GeoDB Trading Down 24.7% This Week (GEO)

GeoDB (CURRENCY:GEO) traded 7.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 2nd. One GeoDB token can now be purchased for $0.22 or 0.00000616 BTC on popular exchanges. GeoDB has a total market capitalization of $4.75 million and approximately $208,537.00 worth of GeoDB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, GeoDB has traded 24.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get GeoDB alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.34 or 0.00065253 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $299.41 or 0.00837136 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00006056 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.83 or 0.00047043 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,719.22 or 0.04806820 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002800 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.44 or 0.00034772 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0631 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002795 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00014678 BTC.

GeoDB Profile

GeoDB (CRYPTO:GEO) is a token. Its launch date was August 18th, 2013. GeoDB’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,568,871 tokens. GeoDB’s official Twitter account is @geo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for GeoDB is medium.com/@GeoDataBlock. GeoDB’s official website is www.geodb.com.

GeoDB Token Trading

GeoDB can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GeoDB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GeoDB should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GeoDB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GeoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GeoDB and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.