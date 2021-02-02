Ginger Beef Co. (GB.V) (CVE:GB) Shares Gap Down to $0.32

Shares of Ginger Beef Co. (GB.V) (CVE:GB) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.32, but opened at $0.27. Ginger Beef Co. (GB.V) shares last traded at $0.27, with a volume of 3,000 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.61 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$0.24 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.49, a current ratio of 3.96 and a quick ratio of 3.31.

Ginger Beef Co. (GB.V) Company Profile (CVE:GB)

Ginger Beef Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a franchiser of Chinese food restaurants located primarily in Calgary, Alberta. The company franchises full-service restaurants under the Ginger Beef Bistro House and the Ginger Beef Peking House names; and food court, delivery, and takeout locations under the Ginger Beef Express name.

