Givaudan (OTCMKTS:GVDBF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Baader Bank

Baader Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Givaudan (OTCMKTS:GVDBF) in a report published on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of Givaudan in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Givaudan in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Givaudan in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Givaudan in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Givaudan in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold.

Givaudan stock opened at $4,056.04 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4,082.27 and its 200 day moving average is $4,151.56. Givaudan has a twelve month low of $2,748.00 and a twelve month high of $4,481.00.

About Givaudan

Givaudan SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells fragrance and flavor products to the food, beverage, consumer goods, and fragrance and cosmetics industries worldwide. The company operates through two divisions, Fragrance and Flavour. The Fragrance division provides fragrance ingredients and active beauty products; fine fragrances; and fragrances for use in fabric and personal care, skin and hair care, household, and oral care products.

