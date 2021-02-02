Gladstone Capital (GLAD) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 3rd. Analysts expect Gladstone Capital to post earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter.

Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The investment management company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.20. Gladstone Capital had a negative net margin of 3.68% and a positive return on equity of 10.83%. The firm had revenue of $15.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.72 million. On average, analysts expect Gladstone Capital to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

GLAD stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 897 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,822. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08. Gladstone Capital has a twelve month low of $4.04 and a twelve month high of $10.55. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $300.52 million, a P/E ratio of -152.83 and a beta of 1.49.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be paid a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.42%. Gladstone Capital’s payout ratio is currently 96.30%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gladstone Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th.

Gladstone Capital Company Profile

Gladstone Capital Corporation is a private equity and a venture capital fund specializing in lower middle market, growth capital, add on acquisitions, debt investments in senior loans, second lien loans, senior subordinated loans, junior subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans and equity investments in the form of common stock, preferred stock, limited liability company interests, or warrants.

