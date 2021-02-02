Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:GNOM) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $21.94

Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:GNOM)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $21.94 and traded as high as $25.60. Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF shares last traded at $25.48, with a volume of 136,920 shares trading hands.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.94.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a $0.032 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:GNOM) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 34,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $623,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.95% of Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF Company Profile (NASDAQ:GNOM)

Complete Genomics, Inc is a life sciences company that has developed and commercialized a deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) sequencing platform. Its complete genomics analysis platform (CGA) Platform, combines its human genome sequencing technology with its advanced informatics and data management software and its end-to-end, outsourced service model to provide its customers with data that is ready to be used for genome-based research.

