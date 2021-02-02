Global X MSCI China Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:CHIM) Trading Up 5.2%

Global X MSCI China Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:CHIM) shares were up 5.2% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $23.99 and last traded at $23.82. Approximately 6,395 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 24% from the average daily volume of 5,155 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.64.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.02.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Global X MSCI China Materials ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global X MSCI China Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:CHIM) by 30.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,366 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,210 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 22.37% of Global X MSCI China Materials ETF worth $400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Global X MSCI China Materials ETF Company Profile (NYSEARCA:CHIM)

Global X China Materials ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S-BOX China Materials Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index is a free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure performance of the investable universe of companies in the Materials sector of the Chinese economy, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

