Global X Video Games & Esports ETF (NASDAQ:HERO) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Global X Video Games & Esports ETF (NASDAQ:HERO) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 53,100 shares, a drop of 28.0% from the December 31st total of 73,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 261,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HERO. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Global X Video Games & Esports ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Global X Video Games & Esports ETF by 344.7% in the 3rd quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 154,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,195,000 after buying an additional 119,701 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Global X Video Games & Esports ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management grew its holdings in Global X Video Games & Esports ETF by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management now owns 3,589,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,485,000 after buying an additional 399,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Video Games & Esports ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $447,000.

HERO traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 436,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 398,566. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.20. Global X Video Games & Esports ETF has a twelve month low of $13.98 and a twelve month high of $34.85.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a $0.207 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. This is a positive change from Global X Video Games & Esports ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.01.

