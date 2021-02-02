Globe Life (NYSE:GL) Issues FY 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) issued an update on its FY 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 7.16-7.56 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.48.

Shares of NYSE GL traded up $1.25 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $92.58. The company had a trading volume of 501,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 434,147. The company has a market cap of $9.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 1.13. Globe Life has a 52 week low of $56.74 and a 52 week high of $111.43. The business’s 50-day moving average is $94.05 and its 200 day moving average is $87.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th were issued a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on GL shares. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Globe Life from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Globe Life from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Globe Life from $97.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Globe Life from $109.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $95.67.

In other news, insider Steven John Dichiaro sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.33, for a total value of $139,995.00. Also, CEO Larry M. Hutchison sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.71, for a total transaction of $2,201,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 689,200 shares in the company, valued at $63,206,532. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 90,555 shares of company stock worth $8,361,864 over the last ninety days. 3.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Globe Life

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

