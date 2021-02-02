GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) Trading 5.3% Higher

GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) traded up 5.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $85.36 and last traded at $85.26. 877,674 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 10% from the average session volume of 980,427 shares. The stock had previously closed at $80.97.

Several brokerages have weighed in on GDDY. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on GoDaddy from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on GoDaddy from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GoDaddy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $83.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.87.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $82.62 and its 200 day moving average is $78.16. The company has a market cap of $14.40 billion, a PE ratio of -27.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.96.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $844.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $835.25 million. GoDaddy had a positive return on equity of 94.14% and a negative net margin of 15.67%. GoDaddy’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that GoDaddy Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Raymond E. Winborne, Jr. sold 68,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $5,167,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 227,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,059,050. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Nima Kelly sold 1,217 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total value of $94,317.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 104,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,081,855. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 145,082 shares of company stock worth $11,337,341. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GDDY. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 0.9% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,451,439 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $186,236,000 after purchasing an additional 21,910 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new stake in GoDaddy during the 3rd quarter worth $158,426,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 47.4% during the third quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,607,986 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $122,159,000 after buying an additional 516,802 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 646.7% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,426,191 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,198,000 after buying an additional 1,235,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of GoDaddy by 5.2% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,132,126 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $86,007,000 after buying an additional 56,080 shares during the last quarter. 97.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GoDaddy Inc designs and develops cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products such as web analytics, SSL certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence.

