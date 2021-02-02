Golden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN) Shares Gap Down to $1.00

Golden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN) (TSE:AUM) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.00, but opened at $0.90. Golden Minerals shares last traded at $0.82, with a volume of 32,017 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Golden Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday.

The firm has a market capitalization of $130.23 million, a P/E ratio of -15.94 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.69 and its 200 day moving average is $0.53.

Golden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN) (TSE:AUM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. Golden Minerals had a negative return on equity of 94.11% and a negative net margin of 89.46%. The business had revenue of $2.15 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Golden Minerals will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Golden Minerals stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Golden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN) (TSE:AUM) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 328,442 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned about 0.22% of Golden Minerals as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

Golden Minerals Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN)

Golden Minerals Company, a precious metals exploration and development company, mines, constructs, and explores for mineral properties containing precious metals. It explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and other minerals. The company holds a 100% interest in the VelardeÃ±a and Chicago precious metals mining properties and associated oxide and sulfide processing plants located in the State of Durango, Mexico.

