Golden State Wealth Management LLC Invests $205,000 in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW)

Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 576 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Palo Alto Networks by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 865,440 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $211,816,000 after purchasing an additional 6,510 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its position in Palo Alto Networks by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 703,350 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $172,145,000 after purchasing an additional 9,477 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Palo Alto Networks by 39.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 545,682 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $133,556,000 after purchasing an additional 153,185 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Palo Alto Networks by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 278,201 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $68,090,000 after acquiring an additional 12,163 shares during the period. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $94,102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks stock opened at $361.36 on Tuesday. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $125.47 and a 1-year high of $375.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -116.57 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $357.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $282.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The network technology company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.29. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 8.36% and a negative return on equity of 8.66%. The firm had revenue of $946.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $920.73 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.69 EPS for the current year.

In related news, President Amit K. Singh sold 1,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.59, for a total transaction of $324,643.02. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 133,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,549,506.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.97, for a total transaction of $11,798,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 87,354 shares in the company, valued at $25,766,809.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 154,656 shares of company stock worth $48,680,572 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $295.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $265.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $308.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $295.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $375.00 to $423.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $337.38.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

