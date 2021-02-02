Golden State Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) by 19.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,864 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 464 shares during the quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lennar were worth $218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LEN. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in Lennar by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,468 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank increased its position in Lennar by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 3,443 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in Lennar by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,139 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Scott & Selber Inc. increased its position in Lennar by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 22,130 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Finally, JustInvest LLC increased its position in Lennar by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 3,140 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. 81.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Lennar stock opened at $84.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $26.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.71, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $78.75 and its 200 day moving average is $76.82. Lennar Co. has a 1 year low of $25.42 and a 1 year high of $88.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 11.44 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 15th. The construction company reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $6.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.64 billion. Lennar had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 14.17%. Lennar’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.13 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Lennar Co. will post 8.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.99%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LEN. Barclays downgraded shares of Lennar from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $84.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Lennar from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Lennar from $87.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Lennar from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of Lennar from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.52.

In other Lennar news, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.22, for a total transaction of $802,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 151,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,162,715.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

