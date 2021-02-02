GoldMint (MNTP) Trading 8.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days

GoldMint (CURRENCY:MNTP) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 2nd. GoldMint has a market capitalization of $278,420.12 and approximately $1,227.00 worth of GoldMint was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, GoldMint has traded down 8.3% against the US dollar. One GoldMint coin can now be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000397 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.02 or 0.00065533 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $302.02 or 0.00823958 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00006049 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.97 or 0.00046296 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002732 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,706.90 or 0.04656669 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.73 or 0.00034725 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.29 or 0.00019897 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002728 BTC.

GoldMint Coin Profile

GoldMint is a coin. GoldMint’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,914,997 coins. The Reddit community for GoldMint is /r/goldmintio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GoldMint’s official message board is blog.goldmint.io. GoldMint’s official Twitter account is @goldmint_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for GoldMint is www.goldmint.io.

Buying and Selling GoldMint

GoldMint can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoldMint directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GoldMint should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GoldMint using one of the exchanges listed above.

