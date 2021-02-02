Goldsource Mines Inc. (OTCMKTS:GXSFF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Goldsource Mines Inc. (OTCMKTS:GXSFF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,500 shares, a decrease of 41.9% from the December 31st total of 12,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 355,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Goldsource Mines stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.08. The stock had a trading volume of 595,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 234,471. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.10. Goldsource Mines has a 1 year low of $0.04 and a 1 year high of $0.14.

Goldsource Mines Company Profile

Goldsource Mines Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in exploration and development of resource properties in Canada and Guyana. It owns a 100% interest in the Eagle Mountain gold project that covers an area of approximately 5,050 hectares located in central Guyana, South America. The company also holds interest in the Border property which covers an area of approximately 16,703 hectares located in Saskatchewan.

