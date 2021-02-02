Goodrich Petroleum Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP) Short Interest Down 25.3% in January

Goodrich Petroleum Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 135,200 shares, a decrease of 25.3% from the December 31st total of 181,100 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 35,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.9 days.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:GDP traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.93. 30,224 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,830. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $125.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.12 and a beta of 2.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.37. Goodrich Petroleum has a 1 year low of $2.39 and a 1 year high of $13.30.

Goodrich Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $21.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.45 million. Goodrich Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 3.62% and a negative net margin of 28.63%. On average, research analysts forecast that Goodrich Petroleum will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GDP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Goodrich Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of Goodrich Petroleum from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GDP. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Goodrich Petroleum by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 422,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,249,000 after buying an additional 2,392 shares during the period. Walthausen & Co. LLC boosted its position in Goodrich Petroleum by 69.5% in the 3rd quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 110,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $852,000 after buying an additional 45,430 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Goodrich Petroleum by 70.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 47,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 19,530 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Goodrich Petroleum by 82.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 21,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 9,621 shares during the period. 80.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Goodrich Petroleum

Goodrich Petroleum Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It primarily holds interests in the Haynesville Shale Trend in northwest Louisiana and East Texas; Tuscaloosa Marine Shale Trend located in southwest Mississippi and southeast Louisiana; and the Eagle Ford Shale Trend situated in South Texas.

