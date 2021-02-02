Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC) Raises Dividend to $1.51 Per Share

Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 4th will be paid a dividend of 1.51 per share on Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 3rd. This is an increase from Graham’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45.

Graham has increased its dividend by 14.2% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

NYSE GHC opened at $580.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.52. Graham has a 1 year low of $267.89 and a 1 year high of $582.17. The company has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $534.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $449.34.

Graham (NYSE:GHC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $8.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.05 by $3.72. Graham had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 4.71%. The business had revenue of $716.98 million during the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Graham from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th.

In related news, CAO Marcel A. Snyman sold 72 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $527.90, for a total transaction of $38,008.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $339,439.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew Stephen Rosen sold 4,398 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $466.57, for a total transaction of $2,051,974.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,529,175.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,620 shares of company stock valued at $13,885,384 over the last three months. 15.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Graham Holdings Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified education and media company worldwide. It provides test preparation services and materials; data science education, and training and healthcare simulation services; professional training and exam preparation for professional certifications and licensures; and non-academic operations support services to Purdue University Global.

